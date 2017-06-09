Cushman & Wakefield EMD Fern Sees Con...

Cushman & Wakefield EMD Fern Sees Continuing NJ Industrial Momentum

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

The development community continues to launch industrial construction projects on spec - at a level not seen in 15 years, according to Charles Fern, executive managing director and senior supply chain specialist with Cushman & Wakefield. Steve Lubetkin is the New Jersey and Philadelphia editor for GlobeSt.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Thu allgoals 1
News Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South... Jun 8 Mullahing It Over 1
News Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11) Jun 6 forget it 3
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
Corbin Renters May 30 Sassy 1
News Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co... May 28 Farmers Iced Tea 1
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) May 27 Vieux-Ontario 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC