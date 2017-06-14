Cupertino homicide: Naked suspect adm...

Cupertino homicide: Naked suspect admits to hammer killing, authorities say

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A Los Gatos real estate agent has been charged with murder after authorities say she randomly entered a Cupertino woman's home and killed her with a hammer during an apparent mental breakdown. Suzanne Hernandez, 39, was arraigned in a Palo Alto courthouse Wednesday on a single murder count.

Chicago, IL

