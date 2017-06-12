China approves 9 Trump trademarks pre...

China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously rejected

The Chinese government has granted preliminary approval for nine Donald Trump trademarks it had previously rejected, in whole or in part, The Associated Press found, a turn that is likely to fuel further allegations that Beijing may be giving the president's family business special treatment.

