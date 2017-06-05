Capitalizing on the shifting real estate markets: Look for opportunities a " and always network
In recent months, there has been a lot of discussion about the oversupply of luxury condos in Miami-Dade County, triggering developers to put some projects on hold. The strong dollar and struggling economies abroad, particularly in Latin America, have caused foreign buyers and investors to tighten their purse strings.
