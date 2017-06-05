Capitalizing on the shifting real estate markets: Look for opportunities a " and always network

Capitalizing on the shifting real est...

Capitalizing on the shifting real estate markets: Look for opportunities and always network

The Miami Herald

In recent months, there has been a lot of discussion about the oversupply of luxury condos in Miami-Dade County, triggering developers to put some projects on hold. The strong dollar and struggling economies abroad, particularly in Latin America, have caused foreign buyers and investors to tighten their purse strings.

Chicago, IL

