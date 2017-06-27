Business | Record-Breaking May for Housing Market, According to RI Realtors
More single-family home sales were sold in May than any other May since 1998, the year the RI Association of Realtors began keeping monthly records. Single-family home sales were 5.9 percent higher last month than they were in May of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC