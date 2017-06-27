Business | Record-Breaking May for Ho...

Business | Record-Breaking May for Housing Market, According to RI Realtors

12 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

More single-family home sales were sold in May than any other May since 1998, the year the RI Association of Realtors began keeping monthly records. Single-family home sales were 5.9 percent higher last month than they were in May of 2016.

Read more at Go Local.

Chicago, IL

