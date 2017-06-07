Brisbane's 'flooded' unit market has some real estate agents feeling nervous
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Brisbane's slowing apartment market has spooked the city's real estate agents, with fears among some in the industry that it was heading for a major fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|13 hr
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|20 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
|JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09)
|Jun 1
|PHD2184
|13
|Corbin Renters
|May 30
|Sassy
|1
|Accused Real Estate Scammer Pleads Guilty to Co...
|May 28
|Farmers Iced Tea
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|May 27
|Vieux-Ontario
|11
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC