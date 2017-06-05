Bmo Ceo downplays housing risk, says ...

Bmo Ceo downplays housing risk, says market 'essentially heals itself'

The Bank of Montreal's CEO is downplaying the consequences that would come from a possible correction in house prices, saying the real estate market "essentially heals itself." "I've been involved in banking and house lending for almost four decades, and there have been periods where house prices have risen very rapidly and the market has corrected," Bill Downe said following a speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto Thursday.

