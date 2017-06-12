Austin-area real estate market sizzle...

Austin-area real estate market sizzles with biggest month ever

Another record-breaking month of home sales is in the books for Austin and the surrounding area. In May 2017, Austin-Round Rock metro area home sales hit their highest volume ever - $1.2 billion - says the latest monthly report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

Chicago, IL

