Attempted rapist: 'I truly enjoy the hunt'
The handwritten notes of attempted rapist Frank Yeager show he dreamed of sexual assault his "whole life" and that he "truly enjoy[ed] the hunt." Frank Yeager, 33, of Pennsylvania's West Rockhill Township, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in 2013 for attempted rape and this week, a judge denied his attempt to get a lesser sentence.
