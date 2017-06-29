Attempted rapist: 'I truly enjoy the hunt'

The handwritten notes of attempted rapist Frank Yeager show he dreamed of sexual assault his "whole life" and that he "truly enjoy[ed] the hunt." Frank Yeager, 33, of Pennsylvania's West Rockhill Township, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in 2013 for attempted rape and this week, a judge denied his attempt to get a lesser sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.