At one Trump golf resort, fake Time m...

At one Trump golf resort, fake Time magazine covers are taken off the wall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Two copies of a fake Time Magazine cover that featured a picture of Donald Trump and a large headline praising him have been taken down from the walls of Trump's golf resort here outside Miami, a few days after The Washington Post revealed that the cover was phony. On the wall of the resort's Champions sports bar, the spot formerly occupied by the fake magazine cover was empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two offers .. Same price 22 hr Justnerich 1
News Brampton grows west field by field... (Mar '11) Thu same at Hwy 7 and... 16
News China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re... Jun 22 L I G E R 2
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Jun 22 L I G E R 5
News Donald Trump Jun 22 L I G E R 2
Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08) Jun 14 business finance 2,231
[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ... Jun 8 allgoals 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC