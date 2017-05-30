As inventory gets low in Brooklyn and...

As inventory gets low in Brooklyn and Manhattan, resale prices hit a record high

Read more: Curbed

StreetEasy has released its April market report, which finds the sales market is building up to a competitive summer season. Inventory has declined in both Manhattan and Brooklyn: There were 11 percent fewer homes for sale in Manhattan than in April of 2016, and 24 percent fewer homes in the Brooklyn submarkets of Prospect Park and Northwest Brooklyn.

Chicago, IL

