Architects can lead climate change fight as U.S. pulls out of Paris Accord

Business leaders , U.S. mayors , even the head of Goldman Sachs agree that President Trump's decision to pull out of the historic Paris Accords to battle climate change is a terrible one, and have agreed to double down on efforts to combat global warming. Part of Trump's rationale, that he was elected to "represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," fell flat when the Mayor of Pittsburgh said he supports the agreement.

