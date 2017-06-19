Another part of the real estate marke...

Another part of the real estate market is starting to crumble

While the struggles of mall REITs are no secret given Amazon's increased dominance of the retail sector, real estate investors may also contemplate putting apartment REITs on their warning lists. That's because although apartment real estate investment trusts have done well this year - and since the end of the housing crisis, in general - rent growth is starting to slow.

