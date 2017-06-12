An on the market home on Farms Rd. in Stamford, Conn. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
The percentage of homes in negative equity, often referred to as underwater, continues to decline across the nation, though reports place Connecticut among the states with the highest share of these properties. CoreLogic's latest report places Connecticut's negative equity share, or percentage of mortgaged homes in which the loan amount is higher than what the home is currently worth, at 9.9 percent - the fifth-highest total nationally.
