36 useful items for real estate agents to keep in the car trunk
A real estate agent's day can be full of unexpected surprises. Be prepared to tackle any situation with the right tools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China approves 9 Trump trademarks previously re...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu...
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|5
|Donald Trump
|Jun 22
|L I G E R
|2
|Bulk REO Buyers Wanted! Must be direct to Buyer... (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|business finance
|2,231
|[ studios ] -- what would be the most accurate ...
|Jun 8
|allgoals
|1
|Neo-Nazi website raises $150,000 to fight South...
|Jun 8
|Mullahing It Over
|1
|Major mall (maybe two) coming here (Apr '11)
|Jun 6
|forget it
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC