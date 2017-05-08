Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,737 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|18 hr
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC