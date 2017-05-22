Zillow launches 'Instant Offers' pilot program for homesellers

Today, Zillow launched a pilot program in two cities - Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida - called "Zillow Instant Offers," with the promise that a home sale transaction can be completed in as little as a week. The new Zillow product allows prospective homesellers to receive all-cash offers from a hand-selected group of 15 large private investors along with a side-by-side comparative market analysis from a local Zillow Premier Agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.