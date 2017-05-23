West Auckland real estate agent Aaron Drever pleads for licence
A top real estate agent stripped of his licence last year is blaming attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and stomach stapling surgery for his litany of offending. But he is now making a last-ditch attempt to save the only career he has known since he was 18. Between 2010 and 2014 Drever, 33, notched up 11 separate formal complaints to the Real Estate Agents Authority and was subject to nine separate disciplinary findings - a record that still stands nationwide.
