W.P. Carey: A Secure 6%+ Dividend Yie...

W.P. Carey: A Secure 6%+ Dividend Yield And Consistent Dividend Growth

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

W.P. Carey stock has declined 15% from its 52-week high, set back in June 2016. At the same time, the company has consistently increased its dividend for several years, resulting in a current dividend yield exceeding 6%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium 14 hr wendellgutierrez 1
News The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14) 22 hr AwesomeCareersOrg 7
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Tue LIGER 43
How to find a tenant in USA ? May 15 josephblown 3
News It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un... May 11 Wildchild 1
Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd May 11 wendellgutierrez 1
Mortgage Lender questions? May 10 Anthony323 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC