UPDATE 1-JPMorgan buys Dublin building with room for 1,000 staff
May 15 JPMorgan Chase has agreed to buy a Dublin building with room for 1,000 staff in the first sign of a financial services firm expanding significantly in Ireland since the government began a major campaign to attract firms in the wake of Brexit. Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris and Luxembourg are widely seen as the locations most likely to benefit as firms based in London move some staff to European Union locations after Britain leaves the bloc.
