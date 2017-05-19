UCSB Economic Forecast Highlights Employment, Real Estate Market
With retailers nationwide struggling to adapt to the changing shopping habits of consumers purchasing online, how Paseo Nuevo fills the space will be critical to its success. The State Street corridor in downtown Santa Barbara has lost "some of its luster" as a destination and saw a rash of softening rents and vacancies.
