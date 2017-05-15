Trump tax plan would make mortgage break worthless for millions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has taken pains to stress that the Trump administration isn't out to kill Americans' beloved mortgage-interest tax deduction-but a side effect of the plan could turn it into a perk for only the wealthy. President Donald Trump has proposed rewriting the tax code to raise the standard federal deduction to a level where about 25 million homeowners would no longer take advantage of the century-old break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|11 hr
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|18 hr
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Tue
|LIGER
|43
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|Mon
|josephblown
|3
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC