Trump Said He Would Donate Foreign-Government Profits; Docs Suggest Limited Effort
President Trump pledged that the Trump Organization would donate profits from foreign governments, but the top Democrat in the House Oversight Committee says the organization does not appear to be following through. The Trump Organization appears to be making only a limited effort to live up to President Trump's promise to give the U.S. Treasury all foreign profits from his hotels and resorts, according to documents released in recent days.
