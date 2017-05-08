Transat assists communities hit by flooding in Quebec and the rest of Canada
The entire Transat team wishes to express its support for the people affected in one way or another by the flooding that has impacted many communities in to the Canadian Red Cross to assist the immediate relief efforts for individuals, families and communities in the areas affected. It is also urging its employees and all Canadians to make a personal donation by visiting the Canadian Red Cross website.
