Town Hall in Greenwich, Conn. photographed on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

Town Hall in Greenwich, Conn.

The town's $30,000 share of funds toward a Greenwich marketing campaign passed by the slimmest of margins late Monday night at the Representative Town Meeting. A motion to delete the proposed funds from what began as a $421 million municipal budget failed by one vote, with 100 RTM members voting to eliminate the money and 101 supporting the initiative with six abstentions.

