Town Hall in Greenwich, Conn. photographed on Sunday, April 30, 2017.
The town's $30,000 share of funds toward a Greenwich marketing campaign passed by the slimmest of margins late Monday night at the Representative Town Meeting. A motion to delete the proposed funds from what began as a $421 million municipal budget failed by one vote, with 100 RTM members voting to eliminate the money and 101 supporting the initiative with six abstentions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|Mon
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC