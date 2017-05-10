Times Square's designated 'activity z...

Times Square's designated 'activity zones' have resulted in fewer arrests

Read more: Curbed

Since the city designated "activity zones" for costumed characters in Times Square, gone are the days when Elmo and Mickey Mouse can heckle pedestrians for cash, resulting in happier visitors and much fewer panhandling-related arrests. According to NYPD stats, such arrests are down by a whooping 82 percent, reports the New York Post .

