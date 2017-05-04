The Trump Effect: What will the presi...

The Trump Effect: What will the president mean for Bedminster real estate?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Residents of Bedminster are used to getting a blank look whenever they tell people the name of their hometown, followed by a quizzical, "Where?" As Donald Trump quietly concluded his first getaway weekend in New Jersey since taking office, will his presence bring a certain cachet to the region, or be a turn-off to customers who worry about the commotion it might bring? "We're used to him, you know," said Debra Groendyk, a real estate agent manning an open house of a property with 38 acres smack in the middle of horse country. "We all know the different helicopters by now: 'Oh, there's the Trump helicopter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great home for sale! May 4 do_tuong 1
Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ... May 1 wendellgutierrez 1
News Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza... Apr 30 Fcvk tRump 41
Condos for Sale in Phuket Apr 28 LinaOstr 1
News Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09) Apr 27 Divenport 18
News Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge Apr 27 Mysterious Ways o... 1
CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas Apr 25 wendellgutierrez 1
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC