The Trump Effect: What will the president mean for Bedminster real estate?
Residents of Bedminster are used to getting a blank look whenever they tell people the name of their hometown, followed by a quizzical, "Where?" As Donald Trump quietly concluded his first getaway weekend in New Jersey since taking office, will his presence bring a certain cachet to the region, or be a turn-off to customers who worry about the commotion it might bring? "We're used to him, you know," said Debra Groendyk, a real estate agent manning an open house of a property with 38 acres smack in the middle of horse country. "We all know the different helicopters by now: 'Oh, there's the Trump helicopter.
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|Apr 30
|Fcvk tRump
|41
|Condos for Sale in Phuket
|Apr 28
|LinaOstr
|1
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Apr 27
|Divenport
|18
|Ignacio Beato Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charge
|Apr 27
|Mysterious Ways o...
|1
|CapitaLand Development, Victoria Park Villas
|Apr 25
|wendellgutierrez
|1
