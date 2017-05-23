The 12 coolest home pools on the N.J. real estate market
As the heat begins to crank up and the long summer days begin, people will start to migrate to the state's beaches or to their local pools to cool off. Some people are lucky enough to have the luxury to simply walk out to their backyard or to another room in their home to rid the summer heat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|May 20
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC