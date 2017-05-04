Stratford Real Estate Agent Charged With Burglary Gets Probation
A real estate agent from Stratford accused of breaking into a home on Christmas Eve and stealing antiques was sentenced to probation, according to the Connecticut Post. The Connecticut Post reported that 49-year-old John Rose Jr. will receive two years' probation under accelerated rehabilitation, meaning that if he does not commit any other crimes, the charges against him will be dropped.
