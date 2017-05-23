Sparta Realtors named Five Star agents
Sales associates Duffy Brennan, Terence Callahan, Dawn Corbo, Rosa D'Onofrio, Kristina Erins, Mary Forman, Ruth Linn and Laurie Richmond of Weichert Realtors' Sparta office were named Five Star Real Estate Agents by Five Star Professional, an independent provider of local research on the performance of industry professionals, according to Andrew Milling, manager. In addition, Elana Roche was named a Rising Star Real Estate Agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|May 20
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC