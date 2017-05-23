Sparta Realtors named Five Star agents

Sales associates Duffy Brennan, Terence Callahan, Dawn Corbo, Rosa D'Onofrio, Kristina Erins, Mary Forman, Ruth Linn and Laurie Richmond of Weichert Realtors' Sparta office were named Five Star Real Estate Agents by Five Star Professional, an independent provider of local research on the performance of industry professionals, according to Andrew Milling, manager. In addition, Elana Roche was named a Rising Star Real Estate Agent.

