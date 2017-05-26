Silicon Valley Realtors take homeownership concerns to the Capitol
Members of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors explain to Congresswoman Anna Eshoo their concern that proposals to limit the mortgage interest deduction and repeal property and local tax deductions would hurt homeownership and negatively impact the housing market. Left to right are Carole Feldstein, federal political coordinator for Rep. Eshoo, Rep. Eshoo, Silicon Valley Association of Realtors President Denise Welsh and president-elect Bill Moody.
