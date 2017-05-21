Seven Stouffer realty agents get certified as senior real estate specialists
HUDSON/STOW -- Seven Stouffer Realty agents recently completed classes to earn the designation of Senior Real Estate Specialist from the National Association of Realtors. Only 1 percernt of realtors in Ohio are certified SRES.
