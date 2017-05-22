Schnapps founder and former real estate agent Ulf Fuhrer declared bankrupt
Former Wellington commercial real estate agent Ulf Michael Fuhrer has been declared bankrupt in the High Court in Wellington over debts owed to the ASB Bank. Fuhrer first appeared in March, but his case was adjourned for two months to allow some commercial property deals to be settled and payment to be made.
