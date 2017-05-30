Riverfront renovations announced for Chicago's Ronan, River, and Legion parks

On the heels of approving a transformative framework plan for the industrial land flanking the Chicago River between the Fullerton Avenue bridge and Kinzie Avenue, city officials have announced a major overhaul for the riverfront parkland further north in the Ravenswood, Albany Park, and North Park neighborhoods. The initiative would create 29 acres of savanna habitat and restore 14 acres of river bank at the city's Ronan, River, and Legion parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.