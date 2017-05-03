Rhode Island home sales strong during 1st quarter
The Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday that 1,968 single-family homes were sold in the state during the January-to-March quarter, a 2 percent increase over the record-setting first quarter of 2016. The median price of a single-family home increased about 2 percent over the year-ago quarter to $230,000.
