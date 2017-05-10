Realtors need to educate buyers, sell...

Realtors need to educate buyers, sellers on todaya s housing market

Silicon Valley's housing market faces challenges like low housing affordability and a limited housing supply, but real estate experts believe real estate will continue to do well. It's a tough market and it is up to realtors to educate buyers and sellers, according to a Bay Area real estate consultant.

