Realtor program enters 16th year helping seniors
The 98-year-old Saratoga senior homeowner cheerfully greeted the Realtor Service Volunteer Program volunteers when they knocked on her door. A widow with no family, she was very happy that the volunteers, all members of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors, were able to change the light bulbs in her home, turn over her mattress, and replace her smoke detector batteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
|How to find a tenant in USA ?
|May 15
|josephblown
|3
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|May 11
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|May 11
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|May 10
|Anthony323
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC