Realtor had doubled rents on day-laborer aparment complex where fire killed six

The real estate agency managing an apartment building in Kitakyushu where six people died in a fire that broke out late Sunday night had nearly doubled the rents after tenants lived there more than one month in order to keep them from staying a long time, realtor sources said Tuesday. The sharp rise in the rents may have caused frequent changes of residents, mainly day-laborers, and led to a lack of tenants' awareness for fire prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.