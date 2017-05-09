Realtor had doubled rents on day-labo...

Realtor had doubled rents on day-laborer aparment complex where fire killed six

16 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

The real estate agency managing an apartment building in Kitakyushu where six people died in a fire that broke out late Sunday night had nearly doubled the rents after tenants lived there more than one month in order to keep them from staying a long time, realtor sources said Tuesday. The sharp rise in the rents may have caused frequent changes of residents, mainly day-laborers, and led to a lack of tenants' awareness for fire prevention.

