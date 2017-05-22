Real Safe Agent system gaining traction with Realtor associations

Close to three years after the murder of Arkansas agent Beverly Carter and amid reports of other attacks on vulnerable real estate professionals, more Realtor associations are stepping up to tackle the issue of agent safety. The country's third-largest Realtor association, The Long Island Board of Realtors , along with the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors , have joined other multiple listing services and Realtor associations in using the Real Safe Agent system.

