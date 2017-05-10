Real estate market sustainable by des...

Real estate market sustainable by design not accident

15 hrs ago

Kiwis have nothing to fear about real estate in 2017 thanks to solid economic growth forecasts, buoyant confidence, low interest rates, and a range of measures that have been unleashed in recent years, says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand. "Last year some pundits were predicting doom and gloom, but overall the market continues to truck along better than even us optimists were forecasting.

Chicago, IL

