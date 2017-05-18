Real estate industry says Maine market isn't due for bubble-bursting
Real estate activity in Maine dipped in the first three months of the year but remains generally higher than any point since the deep recession that hit almost a decade ago. The index the Maine Real Estate and Developers Association uses to track the state's real estate activity dipped at the start of 2017, but hit the highest points since the recession during 2016.
