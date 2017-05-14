Real estate biz should be transparent: Ex-judge
Chennai: The real estate industry is customer centric and so there has to be transparency and genuinity in the deals, said former Supreme Court judge A R Lakshmanan. Addressing a seminar on "Construction industry and real estate businesses" organised by Institute of Cost Accountants of India 's Southern Region Council here on Friday, he highlighted certain facts about the recently passed Real Estate Regulation Act .
