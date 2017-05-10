Real estate agents warned to watch fo...

Real estate agents warned to watch for collusion

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The industry watchdog has issued a reminder to agents to protect their clients and watch out for market tactics designed to artificially drive prices down. It follows a story last week revealing that Auckland property tycoon Ron Hoy Fong had coached investors to work in packs and place multiple low offers on properties to secure bargains.

