Real estate agents to rally for a a Connecticut we can sella
The Connecticut Association of REALTORS is urging state lawmakers to "give us a Connecticut we can sell" as they craft a new two-year budget. The group is planning a rally on Tuesday in Bushnell Park in Hartford, near the state Capitol, to "encourage an open dialogue to find solutions for the difficult issues we face in the state."
