Real estate agents fined for threat to 'extort' rival
Two real estate agents miffed at losing a sale embarked on a protracted bid to extort thousands of dollars from a rival agent, a tribunal has found. Photo / 123RF Two real estate agents unhappy at losing a sale threatened to "extort" thousands of dollars from a rival agent, a tribunal has found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Sat
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC