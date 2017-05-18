Real estate agent sexually harassed workmate
A real estate agent who frequently unzipped his fly, made lewd jokes and commented on a junior staff member's breasts and underwear has been found guilty of sexual harassment and bullying. The female complainant came to a confidential settlement with the agency where the pair worked and reached a settlement with the agent after making a complaint to the Human Rights Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
