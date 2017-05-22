Real estate agent accused in killings prompts new law - AM 720 KDWN
People who sell or manage property in South Carolina will have to pass a background check to renew their license under a new law prompted by November's arrest of a real estate agent accused of killing seven people. The law signed Friday requires real estate agents, brokers and property managers to undergo a fingerprint-based check every third license renewal, or every six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Halton UK News
|14
|Craigslist rental scam hits close to home - Bru... (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Seth T Port
|3
|Ex-Realtor charged with allegedly bilking clien... (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Green16
|19
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Sat
|will market bust
|9
|One Shenton Way, One Shenton Condominium
|May 17
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|The Georgetown spring housing market is hot (Jun '14)
|May 16
|AwesomeCareersOrg
|7
|Donald's Trump sons take helm of Trump Organiza...
|May 16
|LIGER
|43
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC