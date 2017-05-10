Real estate agency helps clean beaches on RED Day
"Some people will be working in food banks across the U.S., some people will be feeding the homeless," said realtor Jonathan Griffin. "The reason that we sell real estate here is because we have beautiful surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's legal to get a mortgage even if you are un...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Bliss @ kovan by BBR Kovan Pte Ltd
|Thu
|wendellgutierrez
|1
|Mortgage Lender questions?
|Wed
|Anthony323
|1
|Apartments for rent @ BH'C
|Wed
|SamanthaNY
|1
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|May 8
|Bill Martin
|1
|Great home for sale!
|May 4
|do_tuong
|1
|Tallest Residential at the heart of Singapore, ...
|May 1
|wendellgutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC