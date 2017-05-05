Real Deal: Realtors share concern abo...

Real Deal: Realtors share concern about Trumpa s tax reform proposal

Major reforms are needed to lower tax rates and simplify the tax code, but that shouldn't come at the expense of current and prospective homeowners, according to realtors. In a statement released soon after President Trump's tax proposal was announced late last month, the National Association of Realtors said while the president's tax proposal is well-intentioned, "it is a non-starter for homeowners and real estate professionals who see the benefits of housing and real estate investment at work every day."

