Public warned of unlicensed real estate agents

THE Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc warned about the rampant practice of unlicensed real estate practitioners as almost half of the real estate transactions in Davao City go to the "colorum." According to DBRFI president Hardinado Patnugot, Jr., during Kapehan sa Dabaw last Monday, May 15 at SM City Davao, they launched a program which they called Yakap, Your Anti-Kolorum Advocacy Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.